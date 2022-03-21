New Courthouse Cupola To Be Installed

Campbellsville Industries in Campbellsville, Kentucky has been restoring the Upson County Courthouse cupola since November of 2020. The project is nearing an end, the new cupola is scheduled to be delivered and installed next month.
Campbellsville Industries pioneered the prefabricated cupola and steeple over 50 years ago, earning the industry nickname: "The Steeple People." They specialize in historic cupola replications, having cupolas on many buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The reinstallation of the cupola will begin on April 4th and will take a couple of weeks to complete. SRS Construction in Griffin is the general contractor on the project.
