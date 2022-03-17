Four Arrested For Meth In Thomaston

During the search Marks was found to be in unlawful possession of 152.7 grams which is 5.4 ounces of Methamphetamine along with numerous baggies and a digital scale. He was arrested and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine and Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He is being held at the Upson County Sheriff’s Office Jail Division without bond.
On March 16, 2022 a traffic stop was conducted on the person of Jennifer Glass, age 37, of 219 Sheila Circle Thomaston, on Highway 19 North. During the traffic stop, Glass was found to be in unlawful possession of Methamphetamine after a positive alert was given on the vehicle by the K9 unit. She was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and is in custody at the Upson County Sheriff’s Office Jail Division awaiting bond.
On March 16, 2022 a traffic stop was conducted on the person of Jennifer Glass, age 37, of 219 Sheila Circle Thomaston, on Highway 19 North. During the traffic stop, Glass was found to be in unlawful possession of Methamphetamine after a positive alert was given on the vehicle by the K9 unit. She was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and is in custody at the Upson County Sheriff’s Office Jail Division awaiting bond.
Evans was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Tampering with Evidence and Mason was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine. Both are in custody at the Upson County Sheriff’s Office Jail Division awaiting bond.
No comments:
Post a Comment