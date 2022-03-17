Thursday, March 17, 2022

Four Arrested For Meth In Thomaston

On March 11th, a search warrant was executed at the residence of Robert Arthur Marks, age 56, located at 2904 Barnesville Highway in Thomaston for Methamphetamine. 

During the search Marks was found to be in unlawful possession of 152.7 grams which is 5.4 ounces of Methamphetamine along with numerous baggies and a digital scale. He was arrested and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine and Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He is being held at the Upson County Sheriff’s Office Jail Division without bond.

On March 16, 2022 a traffic stop was conducted on the person of Jennifer Glass, age 37, of 219 Sheila Circle Thomaston, on Highway 19 North. During the traffic stop, Glass was found to be in unlawful possession of Methamphetamine after a positive alert was given on the vehicle by the K9 unit. She was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and is in custody at the Upson County Sheriff’s Office Jail Division awaiting bond.

On March 16th, a search warrant was executed at the residence of Teresa Evans, age 61, and Stephanie Mason, age 40, located at 118 Ru Almaine Circle in Thomaston for Methamphetamine. During the execution of the search warrant Evans was seen flushing a quantity of Methamphetamine down the toilet in the bathroom of the residence. The septic tank was dug up and a bag containing Methamphetamine was found inside the septic tank. While searching the interior of the residence, Mason was found to be in unlawful possession of Methamphetamine. 

Evans was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Tampering with Evidence and Mason was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine. Both are in custody at the Upson County Sheriff’s Office Jail Division awaiting bond.
