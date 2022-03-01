CITY OF THOMASTON
MEETING OF THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL – AGENDA
MARCH 1, 2022 – 7:00 P.M.
CITY-COUNTY MEETING ROOM – MAIN FLOOR
THOMASTON-UPSON GOVERNMENT COMPLEX
WATCH THE MEETING LIVE VIA CITY OF THOMASTON YOUTUBE PAGE
Amended
A. Call Meeting to Order / Invocation / Pledge of Allegiance
B. Approval of Minutes for February 15th Regular Meeting
C. Adoption of Agenda
D. City Attorney’s Report
E. City Clerk’s Report
F. City Engineer’s Report
G. City Manager’s Report
1. Discussion of FY2022 Paving List
2. Discussion and Potential Authorization to Remove Two Glenwood Cemetery Gates
3. Discussion and Potential Appointments for Various City and Joint Committees / Boards
4. Discussion and Potential Authorization of Special Event Permit Modification
5. Discussion and Potential Authorization of Connected Resilient Communities Designation Resolution
6. Discussion and potential Action to Extend Moratorium
7. Discussion and Potential Action to Extend Time for Issuance of Alcohol Bar Licenses to Coincide with Ordinance
8. Discussion and Potential Authorization for Utility Relocation Agreement
H. Other Business
1. Tree City USA Designation – 34 years
2. Memory Marker and Donated Flags
I. Executive Session / Discussion / Potential Action
J. Adjournment
