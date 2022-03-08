Kindergarten Registration Next Week

Kindergarten registration directions for qualifying children who attend UL Pre-K, Lu’s Learning Center, AJ’s Mini School, Rays of Hope, Small World, Headstart, Noah’s Ark, Tender Years & Tender Tech will be sent home with the children.
Kindergarten registration for all other children in Upson County will be held on the following dates from 8:30-2:30: March 14th and 15th at Upson-Lee Primary, March 29th and 30th at Thomaston Housing Authority, and April 20th at Stone Well Worship Center.
Parents must contact the school at 706-647-7540 to schedule an appointment for one of these dates. The parent must bring the child and all required documentation to the registration appointment.
No comments:
Post a Comment