Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Kindergarten Registration Next Week

Registration for children entering kindergarten in the Thomaston-Upson County School System for the 2022-2023 school year begins March 14th. Children who will be five years of age on or before September 1, 2022, qualify for next year’s kindergarten program. Parents may choose to wait another year to register a child with a summer birthday, which is an acceptable parental choice. 

Kindergarten registration directions for qualifying children who attend UL Pre-K, Lu’s Learning Center, AJ’s Mini School, Rays of Hope, Small World, Headstart, Noah’s Ark, Tender Years & Tender Tech will be sent home with the children. 

Kindergarten registration for all other children in Upson County will be held on the following dates from 8:30-2:30: March 14th and 15th at Upson-Lee Primary, March 29th and 30th at Thomaston Housing Authority, and April 20th at Stone Well Worship Center. 

Parents must contact the school at 706-647-7540 to schedule an appointment for one of these dates. The parent must bring the child and all required documentation to the registration appointment.
