City Council Agenda

 CITY OF THOMASTON MEETING OF THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL
March 15, 2022 – 7:00 P.M.
CITY-COUNTY MEETING ROOM – MAIN FLOOR THOMASTON-UPSON GOVERNMENT COMPLEX 

AGENDA 

A. Call Meeting to Order / Invocation / Pledge of Allegiance 

B. Approval of Minutes for March 1st Regular Meeting and February 22nd Work          Session Meeting 

 C. Adoption of Agenda 

D. Public Comment – Mr. Fred Piper regarding the trash ordinance. 

E. City Attorney’s Report 

F. City Clerk’s Report 

G. City Engineer’s Report 

 H. City Manager’s Report 

  1. Discussion and Potential Appointments for Various City and Joint Committees / Boards
  2. Discussion and Potential Authorization of FY2022 CDBG Resolution
  3. Discussion and Potential Authorization of Modifications to Elected Official Pension
  4. Discussion and Potential Authorization of Police Department Vehicle Expenditures 

 I. Other Business 

 J. Executive Session / Discussion / Potential Action 

K. Adjournment

