City Council Agenda

CITY OF THOMASTON MEETING OF THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL
March 15, 2022 – 7:00 P.M.
CITY-COUNTY MEETING ROOM – MAIN FLOOR THOMASTON-UPSON GOVERNMENT COMPLEX
AGENDA
A. Call Meeting to Order / Invocation / Pledge of Allegiance
B. Approval of Minutes for March 1st Regular Meeting and February 22nd Work Session Meeting
C. Adoption of Agenda
D. Public Comment – Mr. Fred Piper regarding the trash ordinance.
E. City Attorney’s Report
F. City Clerk’s Report
G. City Engineer’s Report
H. City Manager’s Report
- Discussion and Potential Appointments for Various City and Joint Committees / Boards
- Discussion and Potential Authorization of FY2022 CDBG Resolution
- Discussion and Potential Authorization of Modifications to Elected Official Pension
- Discussion and Potential Authorization of Police Department Vehicle Expenditures
I. Other Business
J. Executive Session / Discussion / Potential Action
K. Adjournment
