Guilty Pleas

Judge Rhonda B. Kreuziger
Friday, March 4, 2022
1. Nicholas W. Bridges Ct. 1: Aggravated Assault: 10 years probation concurrent with 22R0066; 80 hours community service.
2. Nicholas W. Bridges Ct. 1: Theft of lost or mislaid property: 5 years probation concurrent with 22R0065.
3. Zackery P. Brown Ct. 1: Terroristic threats: 5 years probation consecutive to 22R0067.
4. Zackery P. Brown Ct. 1: Burglary in the second: 5 years, serve the 2 years in prison, followed by the remainder on probation. Ct. 2: Entering an Automobile: 5 years probation consecutive to ct. 1; 80 hours community service. Banishment from GJC while on probation.
5. Drell D. Goodman Ct. 1: Possession of methamphetamine: 2 years to serve in prison to run concurrent with Parole Violation.
6. Shirley D. Green Ct. 1: Theft by taking: 12 months probation.
7. Charles L. Davis Ct. 1: Possession of methamphetamine: 3 years probation, enter and successfully complete Mighty Man Ministries; 80 hours community service.
8. Bailey S. Coker Ct. 1: Battery Family Violence: 12 months to serve in prison. Ct. 2: Simple Battery: 12 months probation consecutive to ct. 1; $500 fine.
9. Kevin R. Hunnicutt Ct. 1: Failure to register as a sex offender: 7 years probation and 60- 120 days in a Probation Detention Center to run concurrent with VOP 15R0237; $1,000 fine; 80 hours community service.
