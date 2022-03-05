Upson County Teachers Of The Year

Pictured l-r: ULPS Assistant Principal Michael Kirby, TU Assistant Superintendent Dr. Amy Miller, Teacher of the Year Tricia Blakely, ULPS Principal Tracy Wainwright, TU Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico, and ULPS Assistant Principal Haley Rechtorovic.
Pictured l-r: ULES Principal Mr. Shad Seymour, Teacher of the Year Dr. Taylor Hickmon, TU Assistant Superintendent Dr. Amy Miller, and TU Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico.
Pictured l-r: ULMS Assistant Principal Jeff Wheeless, ULMS Principal Rhonda Gulley, Teacher of the Year Tiffany Peoples, TU Assistant Superintendent Dr. Amy Miller, and TU Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico.
Pictured l-r: ULHS Principal Dr. Jarvis Price, Teacher of the Year Karen Blevins, TU Assistant Superintendent Dr. Amy Miller, TU Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico
Teachers of the Year are selected by certified staff within each school. School Teachers of the Year advance to the System Teacher of the Year competition, where teachers are scored on a written application packet, a personal interview, and a classroom teaching observation. The 2022-23 Thomaston-Upson School System Teacher of the Year will be selected in the spring, and the winner will represent T-U Schools in the state competition.
