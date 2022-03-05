Saturday, March 5, 2022

Upson County Teachers Of The Year

Teachers of the Year for 2022-23 have been selected, and the winners are:

Mrs. Tricia Blakely was selected as the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year at Upson-Lee Primary School. Mrs. Blakely teaches 1st grade. 

Pictured l-r: ULPS Assistant Principal Michael Kirby, TU Assistant Superintendent Dr. Amy Miller, Teacher of the Year Tricia Blakely, ULPS Principal Tracy Wainwright, TU Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico, and ULPS Assistant Principal Haley Rechtorovic.

Dr. Taylor Hickmon (participating in Read Across America “Crazy Hair Day”) was selected as the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year at Upson-Lee Elementary School. Dr. Hickmon teaches 3rd grade Math and Science. 

Pictured l-r: ULES Principal Mr. Shad Seymour, Teacher of the Year Dr. Taylor Hickmon, TU Assistant Superintendent Dr. Amy Miller, and TU Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico.

Mrs. Tiffany Peoples was selected as the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year at Upson-Lee Middle School. Mrs. Peoples teaches special education. 

Pictured l-r: ULMS Assistant Principal Jeff Wheeless, ULMS Principal Rhonda Gulley, Teacher of the Year Tiffany Peoples, TU Assistant Superintendent Dr. Amy Miller, and TU Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico.

Mrs. Karen Blevins was selected as the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year at Upson-Lee High School. Mrs. Blevins is a special education teacher. 

Pictured l-r: ULHS Principal Dr. Jarvis Price, Teacher of the Year Karen Blevins, TU Assistant Superintendent Dr. Amy Miller, TU Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico

Teachers of the Year are selected by certified staff within each school. School Teachers of the Year advance to the System Teacher of the Year competition, where teachers are scored on a written application packet, a personal interview, and a classroom teaching observation. The 2022-23 Thomaston-Upson School System Teacher of the Year will be selected in the spring, and the winner will represent T-U Schools in the state competition.
