Griffin / Spalding Star Students

Griffin High School
Kaylee Collins – STAR Student Jada Ingram -STAR Teacher
Spalding High School
Jhaycee Barnes- STAR Student Dr. Jhondee Barnes - STAR Teacher
To be named a STAR student, a high school senior must have the highest score on any single test date of the SAT taken through the November test date of their senior year and be in the top 10 percent or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average. The STAR teacher is selected by the declared high school STAR student for making the most significant contribution to their academic development.
Spalding High School STAR Student Jhaycee Barnes and her STAR Teacher Dr. Jhondee Barnes were announced as the county-wide district STAR Student and Teacher. The district STAR Student will compete for region-wide honors in the 12 STAR Regions. Region winners and their STAR Teachers then compete for the Georgia state STAR scholarships and awards.
The Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) serves as the state coordinator of the STAR Program. The program is now in its 65th year and has honored more than 26,500 students and their teachers.
