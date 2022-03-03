Thursday, March 3, 2022

Griffin / Spalding Star Students

The 2022 STAR (Student Teacher Achievement Recognition) Students and Teachers for the Griffin-Spalding County School System (GSCS) were announced at the Kiwanis Club of Griffin luncheon today. They are:

Griffin High School

Kaylee Collins – STAR Student Jada Ingram -STAR Teacher

Spalding High School

Jhaycee Barnes- STAR Student Dr. Jhondee Barnes - STAR Teacher

To be named a STAR student, a high school senior must have the highest score on any single test date of the SAT taken through the November test date of their senior year and be in the top 10 percent or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average. The STAR teacher is selected by the declared high school STAR student for making the most significant contribution to their academic development. 

Griffin High School STAR Student Kaylee Collins plans to attend the University of Pennsylvania to major in Nursing. Collins chose her business communication teacher Jada Ingram as her STAR Teacher. Collins said, “Ms. Ingram is a very compassionate educator. She supports her students and is passionate about them being successful.”

Spalding High School STAR Student Jhaycee Barnes plans to attend college to major in Economics-Political Science. Barnes chose her fifth-grade gifted teacher and mother Dr. Jhondee Barnes as her STAR Teacher. Barnes said, “I chose my mom because she has been the biggest teacher in my life both academically and morally.”

Spalding High School STAR Student Jhaycee Barnes and her STAR Teacher Dr. Jhondee Barnes were announced as the county-wide district STAR Student and Teacher. The district STAR Student will compete for region-wide honors in the 12 STAR Regions. Region winners and their STAR Teachers then compete for the Georgia state STAR scholarships and awards.

The Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) serves as the state coordinator of the STAR Program. The program is now in its 65th year and has honored more than 26,500 students and their teachers.


