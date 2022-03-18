English Appointed ULHS Principal

Mr. English currently serves as Assistant Principal and Director of Career, Technical, and Agriculture Education (CTAE) at ULHS and is completing his seventh year at the school. He holds an Educational Specialist's Degree in Educational Leadership and a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Columbus State University and a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in Health/Physical Education from the University of Georgia.
Prior to moving to ULHS in 2015, Mr. English served as Assistant Principal at Upson-Lee Middle School for two years. He also worked as a health/physical education teacher, graduation coach, and assistant principal in the Griffin-Spalding school system prior to returning home to work in the Thomaston-Upson School System.
He is a graduate of the Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement and currently represents ULHS and Georgia’s Central Region on the CTAE Directors State Advisory Committee.
He and his wife Shay were members of the first graduating class at Upson-Lee High School in 1993. They have two children who attend Upson-Lee High School. Mr. English will take over the position of ULHS Principal following the completion of the current school year. Congratulations to Mr. English! We wish him much success as he steps into this fundamental role within the Thomaston-Upson School System.
Mr. Bentley currently serves as Assistant Principal at Upson-Lee High School. He will transition to the Central Office upon the completion of this school year. Please join us in congratulating Mr. Bentley as he moves into this very important leadership position within the Thomaston-Upson School System.
