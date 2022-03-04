Brown Is Media Specialist of the Year

Carver Road Middle School (CAMS) Media Specialist Holly Brown is Griffin-Spalding County School System’s (GSCS) 2022 Library Media Specialist of the Year (LMSOTY). The LMSOTY is awarded for individual excellence in the library media field through service to students, teachers and community at the K-12 level.
Brown, nominated by her principal Naja Douglas and CAMS staff, received the highest score on her application by the judging committee and was identified as the school system’s LMSOTY.
Brown’s application stated, “Although Ms. Brown has a passion for reading, her true passion is sharing her love for learning with students. She works tirelessly every day to create a safe and fun environment for students to explore their world through books and crafts. Through events and themed activities, she encourages students to come to the media center, which provides many students with a sense of belonging. Ms. Brown is more than a media specialist. She is also a technician, therapist, social media maven, poster-making magician and the list goes on. She is always willing to lend a helping hand wherever needed. She is beloved by students and staff alike.
