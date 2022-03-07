Spalding County Creates Marshal's Office

Former Woodbury Chief of Police Smart Web has been named Spalding County Marshal, reporting to County Manager Dr. Steve Ledbetter.
The Spalding County Marshal’s Office is charged with enforcing all federal and state laws related to public safety and welfare, including county codes, zoning, environmental ordinances, building codes and licenses. Work includes issuing code compliance notices, official correction notices and citations/summonses to code violators. The marshal’s office will also oversee staff of the animal control department.
“Code enforcement continues to be a top priority for the Spalding County Board of Commissioners,” said Dr. Ledbetter, “and my experience working with Smart in Woodbury assures me we have the right leader in place to help us improve those efforts. Our number one goal is to make this county a better, safer place to live, and we believe this is a big step in the right direction.”
In addition to his most recent role, Web served as assistant chief of police in Reynolds, a deputy in the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, training officer for the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office and a sergeant at Gordon State College. He is a graduate of Upson High School in Thomaston.
The Spalding County Marshal’s Office is located at 119 E. Solomon Street and may be reached at 770-467-4353, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The public can also contact the office through the InSpalding app.
