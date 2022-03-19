Gas Price Rollback Or Price Gouging?

|2:00 pm 3/19/22
The current gas tax in Georgia is 28.7 cents per gallon.
Locally, the Murphy USA station located in front of Walmart was 3.999 at 5:00 pm when the law became effective. Saturday afternoon they had lowered their price 20 cents a gallon to 3.799.
The legislature did not put any penalties in the law for retailers that do not comply and refuse to lower their prices, but the state attorney general's office has advised that if gas stations do not pass along the savings to customers, they could face prosecution for price gouging.
Violators of Georgia’s price gouging statutes may be fined up to $5,000 per violation. Consumers can report suspected price gouging by calling 404-651-8600 or 1-800-869-1123 (outside metro Atlanta) or completing the online complaint form on CPD's website HERE.
