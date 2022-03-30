Timeline for new cupula at Upson Co. courthouse

Tentative Timeline
Upson County Courthouse
Thomaston, GA
Monday, April 4th – Arrive to the jobsite in the afternoon with 2-3 loads and start unloading.
Tuesday, April 5th – 8:00 AM. 3-4 additional loads will arrive to the staging area. A small crane and manlift will be required to unload and upright steel. We will begin installing the removables and the bell.
Wednesday, April 6th – 8:00 AM we will continue installing the columns, the trim on window section, and begin assembly of the lower skirt. Please note that (2) 30’ clear areas are required for all prep, staging and reassembly work.
Thursday, April 7th – Continuation of assembly
Friday, April 8th - Continuation of assembly
Saturday, April 9th - Continuation of assembly
Monday, April 11th – The dome section will arrive in the afternoon consisting of 2-3 loads.
Tuesday, April 12th – A small crane will be required to start the dome assembly with rail. Assembly will continue on the window section.
Wednesday, April 13th – Work will continue on assembly, cleaning and caulking.
Thursday, April 14th – Continuation of assembly along with cleaning and caulking as required. Large crane and man-basket required. We will begin installation of the skirt and window section.
Friday, April 15th – Begin installation of the dome and finial. Large crane and man-basket required. Complete all tie-in work on lower skirt, apply trim band if required and clean jobsite area.
SMALL CRANE REQUIREMENT DATES – 4/5, 4/6, 4/7, 4/8, and 4/12
MANLIFT REQUIREMENT DATES – 4/5, 4/6, 4/7, 4/8, 4/9, 4/11, 4/12 and 4/13
LARGE CRANE REQUIREMENT DATES – 4/14 and 4/15
Heaviest pick will be approximately 20,000 lbs. We will update the actual weight when loading.
Campbellsville will furnish all the required rigging.
