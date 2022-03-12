Homicide In Thomaston

According to police chief Mike Richardson, officers were unable to locate a suspect or anyone that had witnessed someone shooting, but did recover a few shell casings in front of Building J.
An hour later, a second shots fired call was received from the same location and officers found a black male lying on the ground in front of Building H with multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers attempted to revive the man but were unsuccessful, the coroner was notified and the scene was secured for investigators. The victim's identity will be released once the family has been notified.
Two people have been detained for questioning, the investigation is still active and more information will be available later.
