Lockhart Returns To Upson-Lee

Coach Lockhart previously served as head coach at Upson-Lee High School for 14 years, amassing 294 wins and back-to-back Georgia Class 4A state championships in 2017 and 2018.
For the past three seasons, Coach Lockhart has served as the head coach of the boys' basketball program at Valdosta High School where he won two region championships, advanced in the GHSA state playoffs, and earned his 300th win.
