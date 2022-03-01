Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Joiner Serving Aboard USS Harry S. Truman

Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Jacob Joiner, from Thomaston, uses an oil spectrometer to test oil samples aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb. 25, 2022. 

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa.

Jacob is the son of Brian and Kelly Joiner of Thomaston.
