South Metro's News Leader
Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Joiner Serving Aboard USS Harry S. Truman
Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class J
acob Joiner
, from Thomaston, uses an oil spectrometer to test oil samples aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Feb. 25, 2022.
The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa.
Jacob is the son of Brian and Kelly Joiner of Thomaston.
Posted by
Danny Bishop
at
3:28 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment