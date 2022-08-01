CITY OF THOMASTON MEETING OF THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL

AUGUST 2, 2022 – 7:00 P.M.
CITY-COUNTY MEETING ROOM – MAIN FLOOR
THOMASTON-UPSON GOVERNMENT COMPLEX
On The AGENDA
1. Public Hearing of Rezone/Special Use Permit Applications:
* Application No. R22 – 0001 for the Rezoning of 0 Veterans Drive – 3 lots
(Parcel IDs: T24 042, T25 064, and T25 065) Currently Zoned R-1 and Requested Zoning of M-R (Multifamily Residential)
* Application No. R22 – 0002 for the Rezoning of 0 North Church Street (Parcel ID T21 084) Currently Zoned R-1 and Requested Zoning of C-2 (General Commercial)
* Application No. R22 – 0003 for the Rezoning of 403 North Church Street (Parcel ID T21 083) Currently Zoned R-1 and Requested Zoning of C-2 (General Commercial)
* Application No. SUP22 – 0001 for the Special Use Permit of 220 North Hightower Street (Parcel ID T22 095) Currently Zoned DT (Down Town)
*Application No. SUP22 – 0002 for the Special Use Permit of 5332 Indian Trail (Parcel ID 046 032) Currently Zoned M-1 (Light Industrial)
*Application No. SUP22-0003 for the Special Use Permit of 218 North Center Street (Parcel ID T22 122) Currently Zoned M-1 (Light Industrial)
* Amendment to Zoning Ordinance No. 1166
2. Discussion and Potential Approval of Rezoning Requests for:
2a) Application No. R22 – 0002 for the Rezoning of 0 North Church Street (Parcel ID T21 084) Currently Zoned R-1 and Requested Zoning of C-2 (General Commercial)
2b) Application No. R22 – 0003 for the Rezoning of 403 North Church Street (Parcel ID T21 083) Currently Zoned R-1 and Requested Zoning of C-2 (General Commercial)
3. Discussion of 2022 Proposed Property Taxes
4. Discussion and Potential Action of FY22 Sidewalk Grinding Project (Phase Two)
5. Discussion and Potential Approval of Public Works Department ATV Expenditure
6. Discussion and Potential Action of Pole Attachment License Agreement
7. Discussion and Potential Action of Change Order Reservoir Project
8. Discussion and Potential Nomination for the Regional Library Board
9. Discussion and Potential Action of Alcohol Ordinance Amendment for Class A1 and A2 Licenses
10. Discussion and Potential Approval of Pobiddy Road Land Resolution and Agreement
11. Discussion of Local Option Sales Tax (L.O.S.T)
H. Other Business
I. Executive Session / Discussion / Potential Action for Potential and/or Pending Litigation, Personnel and Real Estate Matters.
