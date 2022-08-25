DA MARIE BRODER ANNOUNCES A SPALDING COUNTY CONVICTION

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 a Spalding County jury convicted Jonathan Isaac Smith, a 23-year-old male from Douglasville, Georgia of Aggravated Assault for injuries he inflicted on his then girlfriend. The Honorable Benjamin D. Coker sentenced the defendant to 20 years for his crime. He did have a criminal history.
Between August 21 and August 24, 2021, Kira Parham was assaulted by Smith at a residence in Spalding County. Ms. Parham alleged that Mr. Smith, at times held her against her will and over period of 3 days, inflicted serous, visible injuries to her and terrorized her with threats to pull her teeth out with a pair of pliers and to murder her. Ms. Parham was able to escape the apartment on August 24th and called police. Officers arrived, and after meeting with Ms. Parham who was hiding in her vehicle, went to Mr. Smith’s apartment to further investigate. Mr. Smith would not allow the officers to enter the apartment and ultimately jumped out of a rear window of his second story apartment. Officers gave chase and caught Smith a few blocks from his apartment.
Photographs of Ms. Parham's numerus injuries were presented by the state as evidence, along with Ms. Parham's 911 call and testimony from the arresting officers. Smith testified in his defense. The Griffin Police Department made the arrest of the defendant.
Chief Assistant District Attorney David Studdard and Assistant District Attorney Adelle Petersen tried the case for the State.
District Attorney Marie Broder said, “my office will continue to aggressively pursue perpetrators of domestic violence. These victims deserve to have someone stand up for them against those that seek to do him harm. We will continue to fight for them.
