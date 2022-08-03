FUNERAL SERVICES FOR SPALDING CO DEPUTY KILLED IN AUTO ACCIDENT

The funeral for Spalding County Deputy Jamie Reynolds will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Griffin First Assembly of God, 2000 West McIntosh Rd. Griffin Ga. 30223. Dr. Benny Tate will be officiating. Visitation will begin at 2:00pm, with the memorial service following at 3:00pm. The public is invited to attend. At the request of the family, there will be no graveside service, and attendees will be dismissed after honors are given in the area immediately outside of the sanctuary. All marked units are asked to gather at the Atlanta Motor Speedway no later than 1:30pm. The processional of marked units will leave there at 1:45pm, turning south on Georgia Highway 19/41 and continuing to its intersection with Georgia Highway 92. We will then turn west on Hwy 92, and upon arrival enter the main church drive. From that point we will bear right and enter the designated parking areas. If you are a current law enforcement officer, agency head, or agency representative who will be attending, please contact Capt. Taylor Dix at (678) 603-5743 for arrangements. Thank you for the overwhelming support that has been shown for the Reynolds family, the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, and extended family.
