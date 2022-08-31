UPSON HISTORICAL SOCIETY RECEIVES GRANT

For Immediate Release: The Upson Historical Society is proud to announce its recent successful grant application through the Georgia Historical Records Advisory Council, GHRAC. GHRAC awarded the Upson Historical Society $3,800 toward its preservation project, and the funds will be used to improve the preservation and access of archival materials housed in the Pettigrew-White-Stamps House Museum. We will utilize these funds to establish a system to process, preserve, and rehouse archival materials in our collection such as maps, manuscripts, and photos in a manner consistent with standard archival practices. The Georgia Historical Records Advisory Council is an organization which seeks to enrich the culture and protect the rights of Georgians by fostering activities that identify, preserve, and provide access to the State’s documentary heritage. This project aligns with the Upson Historical Society goals to strengthen the collection at the PWSH Museum. The project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2023, and volunteers are needed to assist with the project. If you are interested in volunteering for this project or others, please contact the UHS at (706) 601-3610 or upsonhistoricalsociety1968@gmail.com.
