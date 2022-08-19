BIG DRUG BUST IN MERIWETHER CO

“On August 12, the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered that a large delivery of black
corrugated construction pipe were dropped in a resident’s front yard in our county. The investigation revealed
that some of these pipes contained a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine concealed within the ribs of the
pipe. Approximately 2480 pounds of methamphetamine was recovered from the pipes.
Investigators from the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office and the Upson County Drug Task Force were able to
identify and arrest three individuals responsible for receiving the contraband.
Investigators believe this load of methamphetamine was most likely smuggled from Mexico into the United
States.
The Sheriff’s Office enlisted the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), a division of the U.S.
Department of Homeland Security that investigates crimes involving the movement and smuggling of illegal
narcotics across the nation’s borders.
The three suspects were transferred into HSI custody and currently face federal drug smuggling charges.
The investigation was successful due to the crucial assistance provided by our local, state, and federal partner
law enforcement agencies including the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office, Upson County Narcotic Task
Force, Georgia State Patrol, Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Swat Team, and Homeland Security
Investigations.
The investigation is ongoing.” Sheriff Chuck Smith said.
“I appreciate the work done by our personnel and all agencies involved. It was a collaborative effort in the
success of this investigation. The investigative results are evident with the arrest made and the seizure of such a
large quantity of illegal narcotics. These drugs not only negatively affect our community but communities
throughout the country. We would not have been as successful in this undertaking without the support of all the
agencies listed and I want to thank them again for their help.” Sheriff Smith advised.
No comments:
Post a Comment