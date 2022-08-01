Mother and Daughter Lost On The River

According to sheriff Dan Kilgore, three people from Fayette County, an adult male and female and the female's daughter put in the river Sunday at Sprewell Bluff Park, in an inflatable raft with the intentions of floating to the 36 bridge.
During the trip the three got out of the raft before the bridge. The male thinking it would be quicker to return home, walked back to the bluff to get a vehicle. When he returned, the mother and daughter could not be found. The Upson County Sheriff’s Office and rescue unit were dispatched to the scene. A GSP helicopter joined the search.
The mother and daughter were located Monday morning by a passing motorist In Talbot County and taken to URMC for evauation.
