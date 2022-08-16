GRIFFIN/SPALDING GUIDELINES FOR H.S. FOOTBALL SEASON

Memorial Stadium Guidelines for GSCS Football Season
GRIFFIN, GA - The first Griffin-Spalding County School System (GSCS) home football games of the season will take place this week. Griffin High School (GHS) will play Ola High School on Thursday, August 18, at 7 p.m. and Spalding High School (SHS) will play Eagles Landing High School on Friday, August 19, at 7:30 p.m. Both games will be held at Memorial Stadium located at 310 East Poplar Street.
Fans need to know a few things before arriving at Memorial Stadium. For full Memorial Stadium guidelines visit www.spalding.k12.ga.us and click “Read More” on the banner about football. Schedules and FAQ’s can also be found on the website. The direct link is https://www.spalding.k12.ga.us/Departments/Athletics/Memorial-Stadium-Guidelines/index.html
Stadium Rules
· Memorial Stadium is school property
· No firearms or weapons are allowed on school property
· No tobacco, smoking or vaping are allowed on school property
· Alcohol is not permitted on school property
· No loitering allowed behind the home bleachers
· CLEAR Bags
o For security reasons, we are asking that all bags be left at home. Any bags brought into the stadium must be CLEAR and are subject to be searched. Any participant is subject to a security checkpoint upon entrance including metal detectors.
o Bags must be CLEAR plastic, vinyl or PVC and not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”. Bags cannot be tinted with color or include oversized content that prevents visibility into the clear bag. Clear book bags are acceptable for use as diaper bags for adults who have infants or toddlers. Small, pocket-sized wallets are allowable in a clear bag
o Any type of non-clear bag will not be permitted. Exceptions will only be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection by security personnel. Please ask for assistance at the gate.
Tickets
· Tickets will be sold online or can be purchased at the gate using your mobile device. To purchase online, visit https://gofan.co/search and search by school name.
· A limited number of paper tickets will be available for purchase at the high schools.
###
No comments:
Post a Comment