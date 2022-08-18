Thursday, August 18, 2022

UPSON COUNTY SO JAILER ARRESTED

 Jail Officer Jaheim Dantavious White, 19, of Thomaston was arrested at the Upson County Jail on August 17, 2022. White, a two month jail employee was hired in June of this year.  White  is charged with Sexual Assault Against a Person in Custody for his inappropriate conduct with a female inmate. Both parties admitted to their consensual relationship. White was also charged with  Crossing a Guard Line with Contraband after it was discovered that he brought a cell phone into the jail and provided it to an inmate.

Both charges are felonies and he remains in custody at a neighboring county jail facility.

 

Dan Kilgore, Sheriff

August 17, 2022

Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 10:54 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)