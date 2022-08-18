UPSON COUNTY SO JAILER ARRESTED

Jail Officer Jaheim Dantavious White, 19, of Thomaston was arrested at the Upson County Jail on August 17, 2022. White, a two month jail employee was hired in June of this year. White is charged with Sexual Assault Against a Person in Custody for his inappropriate conduct with a female inmate. Both parties admitted to their consensual relationship. White was also charged with Crossing a Guard Line with Contraband after it was discovered that he brought a cell phone into the jail and provided it to an inmate.
Both charges are felonies and he remains in custody at a neighboring county jail facility.
Dan Kilgore, Sheriff
August 17, 2022
