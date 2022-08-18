THREAT AT MONROE CO SCHOOLS

PRESS RELEASE The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a nonspecific threat against a nonspecific school on the morning of August 18, 2022. The threat was made via a social media post using the Snapchat platform. The threat indicated that someone was planning to commit a violent act at an unnamed school between 12:00pm and 12:45pm. A student at one of the Monroe County Schools reported the threat to Monroe County School officials who then reported it to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The student was interviewed and advised that they believed the threat was towards a Monroe County school because they advised that multiple Monroe County students had been reposting the threatening post. Upon receiving the report of the threat, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in coordination with the Monroe County School system, took immediate action to ensure the safety of the students, staff, members of the public, and the Monroe County School system. This included adding an increased law enforcement presence on Monroe County School campuses with assistance being provided by School Resource Officers, Patrol Deputies, and Criminal Investigators. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office also assisted the school staff with searches including utilizing Monroe County Sheriff’s Office K-9 teams. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division opened a criminal investigation into this incident. The timeframe for the threat has passed and the threat has not been carried out against any Monroe County School. The investigation revealed the threat was made using the Snapchat social media platform. During the investigation, Snapchat usernames were identified that may have reposted the threat, however, the original poster remains unknown. Sheriff’s Office investigators have sent requests for investigative assistance to Snapchat. In addition, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigators and School Resource Officers have taken several steps towards trying to identify the original poster’s identity and the investigation is continuing. During this investigation, Columbia County School District Police also assisted with this investigation by interviewing a student that may have had knowledge about this incident and then coordinating the information they received with our agency. The safety of students, staff, the public, and the Monroe County schools are a top priority for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7043 or your local law enforcement agency.
No comments:
Post a Comment