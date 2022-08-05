LAMAR CO BOE REDUCING TAX MILLAGE RATE

August 5, 2022
· Notices sent out in May to Lamar County property owners included reassessed values calculated with an estimated tax at the 2021 school millage rate of 16.101.
· A GA State Sales Tax report that was released Aug 4th, 2022 indicates Lamar County properties are considerably undervalued (outside the allowable 2% variance). Lamar County Schools do not plan to appeal the undervalued assessments.
· As published according to state law, Lamar County Schools plan to decrease the school millage rate from 16.101 in 2021 by a full mill to a rate of 15.101 in 2022.
· A millage rate of 15.101 will be the lowest tax rate in Lamar since 2005 (17 years). Our student population has increased 25% since 2005.
· We recognize the burden on property owners. With a millage rate of 15.101. The school system is incurring a deficit budget for the year, projected at -$380,000, which will be deducted from our fund balance
