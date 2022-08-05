School Bus Accident Kills Driver and Sends Two Children to The Hospital

Upson county sheriff Dan Kilgore say a 69 year old white male bus driver with the Thomaston-Upson county school system died in a traffic accident early this morning on Logtown road.
Three students on the bus were not hurt seriously. The sheriff said the driver of an out-of-town utility truck was not injured when his vehicle was sideswiped by the bus, a 2022 model that was totaled.
Sheriff Dan Kilgore told 101 News “Around 6:50 this morning we received a call of a school bus accident on Logtown Road which is in the eastern southeastern part of Upson County of accident that occurred a couple miles to the north of Waymanville Road.
The bus was northbound on Longtown Rd. and made contact with a Service Truck vehicle that was in the opposite lane veered off the roadway
There were three children on the bus they were, I think 1st, 2nd and 5th grade. They complained of minor injury and two were taken to the URMC hospital to be checked out and cleared. The bus driver however did not survive the accident.
The bus ran off the opposite side of the roadway and into the ditch and into a tree.”
The Georgia State patrol is in charge of the investigation.
In a statement from the Thomaston-Upson County School System "A Thomaston-Upson County school bus was involved in an accident with a utility truck this morning on Logtown Road. We are saddened to report that the bus driver is deceased. Three students were on the bus at the time of the accident. Two of the students were transported to Upson Regional Medical Center by ambulance. Initial reports are that student injuries are minor. Our hearts go out to our bus driver's family and to his friends and co-workers at the Thomaston-Upson Transportation Department. We ask the community to join us in keeping the family of our bus driver as well as our students and their families in your thoughts and prayers and to respect their privacy during this difficult time."
