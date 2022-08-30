ARSON CASE IN UPSON CO

Two male juveniles, age 13 and 15, have been referred to juvenile court on charges of Arson in the first degree. The two juveniles admitted that they went into a residence located at 544 Ellerbeetown Road in western Upson County on Friday August 26, 2022, between 8:00 p.m. and 11:55 p.m. and set fire to the home by using a cigarette lighter. The unoccupied home was totally destroyed and valued at approximately $12,000 dollars. The juveniles were charged and released to their parents pending court.
Dan Kilgore, Sheriff
August 30, 2022
No comments:
Post a Comment