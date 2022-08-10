Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office recovered a stolen vehicle

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies recovered a stolen vehicle this afternoon, August 9, 2022, that was reported stolen out of Atlanta, Georgia. The Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Georgia State Patrol, stating that the vehicle was at 4988 High Falls Road, the Sunoco gas station in High Falls and that there was a gun inside the vehicle. When Deputies arrived at the Sunoco gas station they observed a black male at the gas pumps, next to the brown Kia Soul that had been reported stolen. When approached the suspect jumped into the vehicle to avoid the Deputies. After several minutes of using loud verbal commands the suspect exited the vehicle and was placed under arrest. 

The suspect, Letroy Mosley of Bradenton, Florida, was transported to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Mosley is facing charges of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and other multiple charges.

