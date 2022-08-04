UPDATE UPSON BOC WORK SESSION 8/2/22

The Upson County Board of Commissioners discussed a variety of topics during their work session yesterday at the Thomaston-Upson Airport. Please see below for highlights from the meeting:
Highline provided an update regarding fiber installation in Upson County.
* Currently conducting pole analysis and have already captured around 500 poles.
* Plan to start stringing fiber along Highway 74 around September 12,2022 and hope to begin providing services to first customers around November 6, 2022.
* Plan to complete 50 miles of fiber installation in 2022.
EMC Engineering provided updates regarding several potential projects.
* Plan to conduct a road assessment and use the data for LMIG 2023 and focus on road assessment and preservation.
* Discussed the construction of maintenance building or pole barn at Sprewell Bluff, as well as the Trail Design project which is at a point where applications for DNR and State Grants can be submitted.
Parrish Construction provided estimates on the following:
* To completely rebuild and bring the Worth Gym up to code would be an estimated $826,154, with a large part of that estimate consisting of metal costs.
* They were told the existing HVAC system could be repaired and used.
* Board discussed pursuing grant funds to aid in funding repairs and the possibility of utilizing temporary mobile units in the interim.
* An estimate to replace the basketball goals at the Thomaston-Upson Civic Center with goals that will raise mechanically came in at $79,032. The manual option would cost around $10,132 less.
Code Enforcement updated the board on the status of several cases:
* Board encouraged officers to track water and power cut-offs through the Utilities Department to ensure all residents are in compliance.
* Discussion was held regarding communicating directly with landlords when a tenant is renting a property in violation.
County Manager, Jason Tinsley updated the board on a discussion he had with GFL regarding yard debris pick-up in Lincoln Park:
* Adding the additional service would be an extra $12.15 per month and would be compulsory. A 96 gallon can for yard debris would be provided to residents and include one weekly scheduled pick-up. A grapple truck would pick up larger debris once per month.
* Service area would include around 300 households.
* This addition to services would not prevent residents from continuing to burn their yard debris.
Finance Director, Allen Salter and Road Department Director, James Melton spoke to the board about vehicle procurement for the Road Department:
* The department needs 5 new vehicles due to age, mileage, and mechanical issues. Several vehicles are 22 years old and one has an engine that does not work.
* Finance Director recommended using 2016 SPLOST funds to procure the new vehicles.
