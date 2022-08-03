3 shot at Henry County warehouse

Channel 2 News reporting, Three people were shot at a warehouse in Henry County Thursday afternoon, police said
Henry County Police said that they responded to reports of multiple people shot at the Project Verte warehouse on Declaration Drive in McDonough around 12:20 p.m.
Officers arriving at the scene found three people shot. One was treated and released at the scene. Two were taken to the hospital. Their identities and conditions have not been released.
Police said the scene has been contained and there is no threat to public safety at this time. It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested.
Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if it occurred inside or outside the building.
NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where there were several ambulances and law enforcement vehicles and at least one car was roped off with crime scene tape. Georgia State Patrol said they are assisting Henry County Police in the investigation.
Officers appeared to be searching vehicles outside.
