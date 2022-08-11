EX BAND DIRECTOR AT MARY PERSONS INDICTED

A Monroe County Grand Jury indicted the former band director at Mary Persons High School Tuesday morning on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of children.
In 2021, investigators arrested Bryant Miles Benson on felony warrants for sexual exploitation of children and sexual conduct by a person with supervisory authority.
The Monroe County Sheriff's office says they received a report of sexually explicit material exchanged between Benson and a teen who was previously his student at the high school.
The other charges included electronically furnishing obscene material to minors, sexual contact by employee or agent in the first degree, and illegal use of communication facility.
No comments:
Post a Comment