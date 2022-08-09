UPSON CO SHERIFF STATEMENT ON SCHOOL LOCKDOWN

At approximately 11:50 am on August 9,2022 a third-party call from a parent of an Upson Lee high school student was received by Upson 911 reporting that their child had seen another student with a handgun while in the boy’s restroom of the school. The school resource officer was notified and￼ School staff was advised of the situation. The entire school district was placed on lockdown while deputies responded and investigated. Through investigation it was found that a male student had a hand-held massager that resembled a handgun￼. The student in possession of the massager admitted that he￼ Possessed it in the restroom and pointed it at another student.
There was no active shooter and all students are safe.
All schools are in the process of being ￼ taken off lockdown status￼
Please be patient as we work through returning to normal operations￼
Dan Kilgore. Sheriff
