UPSON CO TAX COMMISSIONER ANDY CHASTAIN REPORTS TAX DIGEST APPROVED

Aug. 29th, 2022 Upson County’s 2022 property tax digest was approved by the Georgia Dept. of Revenue Friday, August 26th. Property tax bills will be mailed out Sept. 1st and will be due by Nov. 14th, 2022. We encourage taxpayers to take advantage of our online payment system located under Office of Tax Commissioner on the Upson County website or come in as early as possible to avoid long lines during the first two weeks of November. If you have any questions or concerns about your property tax bill, feel free to contact the tax office between the hours of 8:00 a.m. & 4:45 p.m. Monday-Friday..
