NEW TRAFFIC SIGNAL AT JIMMERSON AND DELRAY ROAD

Traffic will be detoured from South Delray to New Delray beginning August 10th. South Delray will be closed for demoing and construction. Message boards have been placed warning about the new traffic pattern.
This project widens the 4-lanes of US 19 to make them 12'. It also proposes to add a raised median. The project begins at the intersection of US 19 and County Road and ends at the intersection of US 19 and Atwater Road, approximately 2 miles north of Thomaston. Also, as part of this project, Delray road will be realigned to intersect with US 19 and Jimmerson Road.
