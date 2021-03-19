URMC WELCOMES ALMOIS MOHAMAD, M.D. TO UPSON CARDIOLOGY

Dr. Mohamad comes to Upson from Merit Health River Oaks Hospital in Jackson, MS. Dr. Mohamad is also an Adjunct Professor at William Carey University in Hattiesburg, MS. He is board certified in interventional cardiology, cardiovascular disease, internal medicine and nuclear cardiology. Dr. Mohamad specializes in a wide variety of non-invasive testing and minimally invasive procedures to treat heart and vascular disease.
Dr. Mohamad earned his medical degree at the University of Khartoum in Khartoum, Sudan. He completed his cardiology fellowship at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, GA and his interventional cardiology fellowship at Tulane University in New Orleans, LA.
Dr. Mohamad is excited to join the Upson Cardiology team alongside Dr. Ryan Macwar and nurse practitioner Candice Young. “I am excited to be joining the Upson team and the experienced providers at Upson Cardiology. I look forward to making an impact on patients’ lives throughout our community,” he said.
Upson Regional Medical Center’s Director of Cardiology and Imaging Services Sue Mangum said, “We are looking forward to working with Dr. Mohamad in continuing this new and exciting treatment for our community. His additional expertise will be of great benefit—we know Upson Regional Medical Center’s interventional cardiology program will continue to improve health and save lives throughout middle Georgia.” Upson Cardiology is located at 612 W. Gordon St. (Suite C). For appointments, call 706-646-5712.
