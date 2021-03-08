THOMASTON-UPSON SCHOOLS HAVE ANNOUNCED TEACHERS OF THE YEAR FOR THE 2021-22 SCHOOL YEAR.

|l-r Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico,
Valedictorian Lindsay Norris,
Salutatorian Maddox Jackson,
and ULHS Principal Dr. Jarvis Price
Principal Dr. Jarvis Price has announced the Upson-Lee High School Class of 2021 Valedictorian and Salutatorian.
Valedictorian is Lindsay Norris and Salutatorian is Maddox Jackson. Lindsay is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matt Norris. Jackson is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Jackson.
Valedictorian is the Senior with the highest overall numeric average who has completed four Honors, Dual Enrollment, and/or Advanced Placement courses in each of the core content areas.
Salutatorian is the Senior with the second highest overall numeric average who has completed the same courses described for eligibility of the Valedictorian. Student must have been enrolled at ULHS for both semesters of Junior and Senior year.
No comments:
Post a Comment