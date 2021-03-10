THOMASTON-UPSON SCHOOL EMPLOYEES GET THE VACCINE

At Tuesday night's BOE meeting, Superintendent Dr. Larry Derico thanked URMC CEO Jeff Tarrant and all of the URMC professionals who assisted in the preparation and execution of this vaccine clinic.
Derico stated, "This was a very successful partnership between the hospital and the school system and a great opportunity for us to get the first dose of the vaccine for our employees on one day. Upson Regional Medical Center did a wonderful job of organizing the clinic and making us feel very welcome and very cared for. All employees who received their first dose Monday, March 8, will receive the second dose on March 29, also at the hospital."
