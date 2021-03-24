UGA STAR RECEIVER HAS AN ACL

Statement from UGA Athletic Association:
George Pickens, a junior wide receiver from Hoover, AL, injured his right knee in spring football practice on a non-contact play on Tuesday afternoon. MRI confirmed an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), which will require surgery. He has already started his pre-op rehabilitation program under the supervision of the UGAAA sports medicine staff and a full recovery is anticipated.
“The good news is that the MRI showed it to be an isolated injury with no other structures involved,” said UGA head coach Kirby Smart. “George is a hard worker. I know he will bring the same work ethic to rehab that he shows in practice every day.”
