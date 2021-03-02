Thomaston-Upson Schools is partnering with Upson Regional Medical Center for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout to education employees. The hospital will be holding 2 days of vaccinations for TU Schools employees - Monday, March 8, for the first dose and Monday, March 29, for the second dose. As a result of this process, Monday and Tuesday, March 8 and 9, will be remote learning days for Thomaston-Upson face-to-face (traditional) students. This allows one day for completion of vaccinations and one day in the event that employees have side effects from the vaccine. Monday and Tuesday, March 29 and 30, will also be remote learning days for face-to-face students.
