GA DOT TO RECEIVE $277 MILLION IN FED CORONAVIRUS FUNDING

Governor Kemp's plans for the funds include allocations toward six rural infrastructure projects including one located in Upson County, a project to upgrade four intersections in downtown Thomaston along Georgia 74/Georgia 36, including the reconfiguration of an existing five-legged intersection at Main Street/Bethels Street/Barnesville Highway.
The additional federal funds allow the Georgia DOT the flexibility to advance these strategic transportation improvements in predominantly rural areas of the state where roadway corridors play a vital role in moving agricultural commodities, manufacturing inputs and consumer goods within the state's freight network. The projects were previously in Georgia DOT's outer-year delivery plans but will begin construction earlier than anticipated, advancing the safety and efficiency of freight movement throughout Georgia. The other five projects are located in Jefferson County, Jasper County, Putnam County and Barrow County.
The estimated cost of construction for the Upson County project is $3.3 million, in a total investment package of $ 6 million. The new federal funding will accelerate the project from an anticipated construction start date in late 2023 to late 2021.
“Even during a global pandemic, Georgia DOT remains committed to delivering on our obligation to the citizens and businesses of Georgia,” said Mr. Rudy Bowen, Chair of the State Transportation Board. “The supplemental COVID response funds will help ensure our ability to maintain and grow the country’s tenth-largest transportation network. We are grateful to Governor Kemp and our nation’s leaders for helping ensure Georgia DOT has the resources it needs to deliver on our commitment.”
The remainder of the CRRSAA funding will be used for capital resurfacing and rehabilitation projects on Georgia's state routes and interstates, replacing state monies that were previously budgeted.
The estimated cost of construction for the Upson County project is $3.3 million, in a total investment package of $ 6 million. The new federal funding will accelerate the project from an anticipated construction start date in late 2023 to late 2021.
“Even during a global pandemic, Georgia DOT remains committed to delivering on our obligation to the citizens and businesses of Georgia,” said Mr. Rudy Bowen, Chair of the State Transportation Board. “The supplemental COVID response funds will help ensure our ability to maintain and grow the country’s tenth-largest transportation network. We are grateful to Governor Kemp and our nation’s leaders for helping ensure Georgia DOT has the resources it needs to deliver on our commitment.”
The remainder of the CRRSAA funding will be used for capital resurfacing and rehabilitation projects on Georgia's state routes and interstates, replacing state monies that were previously budgeted.
No comments:
Post a Comment