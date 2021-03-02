DEPUTIES FROM UPSON, PIKE, MERIWETHER CAPTURE A SPEEDER

Ricci Dennard, 41, of Albany Ga was arrested on March 2, 2021 after a vehicle chase. Dennard was initially stopped on US Hwy 19 north just before noon near the Pike County line by Upson S.O. Sgt. Mario Cromer and Meriwether County Sgt. Jay Rogers for traffic violations. While questioning Dennard, he fled the original traffic stop at a high rate of speed and travelled into Pike County. Deputies pursued Dennard at speeds of over 100mph. After meeting an oncoming Pike Sheriff’s Office deputy, Dennard abruptly pulled down an embankment south of Zebulon and fled on foot. Dennard, who was carrying a backpack was quickly apprehended by deputies with the assistance of K9 Millie. As Dennard was fleeing on foot he was dumping a white powdery substance from the contents of his backpack. When he was taken into custody he assaulted Sgt. Cromer by striking him in the mouth. A search of the back pack revealed 4.1 pounds of cocaine in both powder and crack form and over $3000 in cash. The street value of the drugs is over $70,000.
Dennard is being held without bond in the Upson County Jail on charges of Fleeing and attempting to elude, Trafficking in Cocaine and Obstruction of a Law enforcement Officer.
Dan Kilgore, Sheriff
March 2, 2021
