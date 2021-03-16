National Weather Service Statement

Widespread rain and scattered thunderstorms are expected across the forecast area today. Some isolated severe thunderstorms may be possible for areas of central Georgia, south of the I-20, late this afternoon into the early evening with potential hazards including isolated damaging wind gusts, large hail, or a brief tornado or two. Extended periods of heavy rain will also create a potential for flooding in western Georgia and the Atlanta metro with 1-1.5 inches of rain expected with locally higher amounts possible. Periods of heavy rain could cause ponding on roadways and low- lying areas as well as flooding of small creeks and streams.
Wednesday through Monday...
A few rounds of thunderstorms are expected Wednesday through Thursday for north and central Georgia, with an elevated risk of severe thunderstorms capable of damaging wind gusts, large hail, and tornadoes on both days. The highest likelihood for severe thunderstorms will be early Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall could also pose a threat for flooding in heavily saturated areas from previous rainfall.
