AGENDA UPSON BD COMMISSIONERS 3/9/21

UPSON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS Regular Commission Meeting March 9, 2021 - 6:00 P.M. THE MEETING WILL BE STREAMED LIVE ON YOUTUBE PLEASE COPY THE LINK BELOW https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe2eGmYc-ooba5KStmOeXkw AGENDA I. CALL TO ORDER Chairman Norman Allen II. INVOCATION III. PLEDGE IV. PUBLIC HEARING – Anyone that wish to make public comments please send them to the County Clerk at jjones@upsoncountyga.org by March 8, 2021 by 5:00 p.m. Upson County is considering applying to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs for a Community Development Block Grant of up to $750,000.00. These funds must be used to primarily benefit low- and moderate-income persons. The activities for which these funds may be used are in the areas of housing, public facilities, and economic development. More specific details regarding the eligible activities, plans to assist displaced persons (if any), the estimated amount of funds proposed to be used for activities to benefit low- and moderate-income persons, and the rating system will be provided at a public hearing which will be held on March 9, 2021 at 6:00 PM located at 106 E. Lee Street, Thomaston, GA 30286. Upson County will hold a public hearing related to a minor amendment to the Upson County Comprehensive Plan Community Work Program. The purpose of this hearing is to brief the community on the contents of the proposed update and provide an opportunity for residents to make final suggestions, additions or revisions, and notify the community of when the plan will be submitted to the Three Rivers Regional Commission and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs for review V. PUBLIC COMMENTS - Anyone that wish to make public comments please send them to the County Clerk at jjones@upsoncountyga.org by March 8, 2021 by 5:00 p.m. VI. CONSENT AGENDA a. February 23, 2021 Regular Meeting Minutes b. Approval of SPLOST funds for Sheriff vehicles c. Approval of SPLOST funds for pool re-roof d. Approval of the Broadband Ready Ordinance VII. NEW BUSINESS e. Second reading of the Telecommunication ordinance f. County Manager, Commissioners, and County Attorney Comments
