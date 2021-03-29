Congressman Ferguson Tours Storm Damage in Coweta County
NEWNAN, GA – U.S. Congressman Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.) recently surveyed storm damage and met with state and local officials in Coweta County after a tornado tore through Newnan on Thursday evening and Friday morning. Ferguson and members of his staff also visited the Coweta County 911 Center and donated supplies to first responders.
“The damage to the Newnan community caused by the tornado is absolutely heartbreaking, and my prayers continue to be with our all those impacted by the devastation,” Rep. Ferguson said. “In the midst of the destruction, we are seeing the fortitude that exists here in Coweta County. People are shining through. Volunteers are coming to help this community recover, and I’m confident we can and will rebuild stronger than ever. We are very fortunate as Georgians to have incredible first responders, emergency management personnel, public safety, and local leaders who will go to bat for our state.”
