UPSON REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER REACHES OVER 7,000 COVID-19 VACCINES GIVEN

As of February 26, 2021, Upson Regional Medical Center has administered 7,777 COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines in Thomaston and Barnesville. Leadership at the hospital state the COVID-19 vaccine administration process has gone very well.
URMC’s vaccination process was designed for patient safety and efficiency so that patients can easily get in and out of the building without going through the hospital. Once patients enter the vaccine clinic—the hospital auditorium--there several stations that run simultaneously to facilitate vaccinations. Appropriate social distancing and sanitizing guidelines are uniformly followed. After receiving their vaccine, patients wait in a socially distanced waiting area for approximately fifteen minutes to monitor for any possible side effects.
“This is an amazing feat to have administered over 7,000 COVID-19 vaccinations at Upson Regional Medical Center. Including all vaccination providers, Upson County just passed the 11,000 COVID-19 vaccination threshold and last week was #4 in the entire state for per capita vaccinations given,” stated Upson Regional CEO Jeff Tarrant. “We are proud to serve many patients from across Georgia as we play a key role in ending this pandemic,” he added.
Upson Regional vaccine clinics are available in Thomaston on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 7:30 am-4:30pm and in Barnesville on Thursdays from 7:30am-4:30pm. If eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, please call 706-646-5727 or 770-872-5015 to schedule an appointment.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine and answers to frequently asked questions, visit Upson Regional’s website at urmc.org.
