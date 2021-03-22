Thomaston Physician Passes Away

Dr. Fieseler was born on January 13, 1949 in Columbus Ga., to the late L.D. Fieseler and the late Sarah Fieseler. He attended Mountain View Baptist Church. Dr. Fieseler served his community for many years owning and operating his medical practice.
Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday March 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. from Crystal Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Coggins Funeral Home on Tuesday March 23, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
