QUAD'S JEFF STRIBLIN SET TO RETIRE

Jeff has been a trusted leader in our community. He has served in many roles on the T-U Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, including Chairman of the Chamber Board in 2016 and currently, Chair of our Industry Roundtable Committee.
Jeff joined Quad in 1992 as a Finishing Electrician at Quad’s acquired plant in Thomaston, Georgia. He was promoted to Finishing Electrical Manager in 1995 where he supervised maintenance while assisting with the start-up of Finishing operations in our newly built plant down the road in The Rock. In 1999, Jeff was promoted to Production Support Manager where he was responsible for all plant production maintenance at The Rock. He was appointed to Finishing Operations Manager in 2007 and promoted to his current role of Plant Director of The Rock in 2010. For a time, Jeff also served as Plant Director of our now closed facility in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Prior to joining Quad, Jeff was a Journeyman Electrician and Foreman for J.M. Clayton, an electrical engineering company. He was instrumental in the construction and installation of press and finishing equipment at W.R. Bean & Son’s plant in Thomaston in 1981 (which Quad acquired in 1989). He is a graduate of the Electrical Apprenticeship Program at Macon Technical College and the Business Management Program at Southern Crescent Technical College.
Over the years, Jeff has been very active in his community, including serving on the Board of Directors (among other boards) at Southern Crescent Technical College . A native of Thomaston, he has also served on several Upson County boards like the High School Graphics Arts Advisory board and the Chamber of Commerce.
Please join me in wishing Jeff well in retirement. He looks forward to spending time with his wife, family and especially his grandchildren, and on the golf course as well as camping.
