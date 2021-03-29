Monday, March 29, 2021

GRIFFIN-SPALDING SCHOOLS GRADUATION

 GSCS Announces Details of High School Graduation, Senior Events

and Prom

Griffin, GA - The Griffin-Spalding County School System (GSCS) offers the following

details pertaining to high school graduation ceremonies.

Griffin High School (GHS) Graduation will be held at Memorial Stadium on

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 7 p.m. Each student will receive eight (8) tickets for

family members to attend the graduation ceremony. Griffin High Baccalaureate will

be held at First Assembly of God Church on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Senior Walk will be Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m. and GHS Senior Honors Night will be

Tuesday May 18 at 6 p.m.

Spalding High School (SHS) Graduation will be held at Memorial Stadium on Thursday,

May 27, 2021 at 7 p.m. Each student will receive eight (8) tickets for family members

to attend. SHS Baccalaureate will be held at Oak Hill Church on Monday, May 24 at 6

p.m. The SHS Senior Parade will be Friday, May 21, 2021 at 6 p.m. and SHS Senior

Honors Night is Wednesday, May 19, at 6 p.m.

The graduation ceremony for A.Z. Kelsey Academy (AZK) will be held in the Griffin

Auditorium on Wednesday, May 26, at 9:30 a.m. This graduation ceremony features a

small number of graduates. Each graduate will receive 14 tickets for family and

friends. Baccalaureate for AZK will be Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m. at First Assembly

of God and Senior Awards Ceremony will be Friday, May 21, at 9 a.m.

There will be a Powder Puff Football Game at Memorial Stadium featuring the senior

girls of GHS vs. SHS. Students from A.Z. Kelsey Academy will be invited to play as well.

This event will be held on Friday, May 14, at 6 p.m. Admission is $2.00 per spectator

and concessions will be sold.

Additional senior activities will be announced in days to come.

There will be no prom this year for Griffin High School nor Spalding High Schoo

Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 12:45 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)