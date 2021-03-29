GRIFFIN-SPALDING SCHOOLS GRADUATION

GSCS Announces Details of High School Graduation, Senior Events
and Prom
Griffin, GA - The Griffin-Spalding County School System (GSCS) offers the following
details pertaining to high school graduation ceremonies.
Griffin High School (GHS) Graduation will be held at Memorial Stadium on
Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 7 p.m. Each student will receive eight (8) tickets for
family members to attend the graduation ceremony. Griffin High Baccalaureate will
be held at First Assembly of God Church on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 7 p.m.
Senior Walk will be Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m. and GHS Senior Honors Night will be
Tuesday May 18 at 6 p.m.
Spalding High School (SHS) Graduation will be held at Memorial Stadium on Thursday,
May 27, 2021 at 7 p.m. Each student will receive eight (8) tickets for family members
to attend. SHS Baccalaureate will be held at Oak Hill Church on Monday, May 24 at 6
p.m. The SHS Senior Parade will be Friday, May 21, 2021 at 6 p.m. and SHS Senior
Honors Night is Wednesday, May 19, at 6 p.m.
The graduation ceremony for A.Z. Kelsey Academy (AZK) will be held in the Griffin
Auditorium on Wednesday, May 26, at 9:30 a.m. This graduation ceremony features a
small number of graduates. Each graduate will receive 14 tickets for family and
friends. Baccalaureate for AZK will be Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m. at First Assembly
of God and Senior Awards Ceremony will be Friday, May 21, at 9 a.m.
There will be a Powder Puff Football Game at Memorial Stadium featuring the senior
girls of GHS vs. SHS. Students from A.Z. Kelsey Academy will be invited to play as well.
This event will be held on Friday, May 14, at 6 p.m. Admission is $2.00 per spectator
and concessions will be sold.
Additional senior activities will be announced in days to come.
There will be no prom this year for Griffin High School nor Spalding High Schoo
