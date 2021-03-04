MONTHLY COVID-19 UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 2021

From the Georgia Department of Public Health (https://dph.georgia.gov)
For Upson County, February has brought a decline across the board in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deathssince the huge spikes we saw in January. Case numbers dropped from a record 405 new cases in January to 112 new cases in February; significantly lower but still not as low as during the summer lull of May and June, or the fall lull of October and November.
Deaths in Upson declined from 14 to 10, with 10 still a high number compared to previous months. Upson County currently ranks #9 out of the 159 counties in Georgia for death rate per 100 population.
There were 22 new hospitalizations in February, second only to January’s 24 for highest number of hospitalizations on record. For Georgia’s Hospital Region F, which includes Upson County, the percentage of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 averaged 37% in January; that percentage is down to 21% for February, which is slightly higher than the State average of 18%.
Among the counties surrounding Upson, Meriwether County reported the highest number of cases at 152, followed by Monroe at 150 and Upson at 112. Meriwether County also reported the highest number of deaths at 22, followed by Upson at 10. All of the other counties had 5 or fewer deaths.
Upson County
New Cases
New Deaths
New Hosp.
Avg 2-wk
March 2020
5
0
April 2020
211
18 (hi)
May 2020
65
16
June 2020
74
9
1
July 2020
116
2
9
Aug 2020
190
10
14
Sept 2020
138
7
14
Oct 2020
45 (lo)
9
17
5.4%
Nov 2020
98
0 (lo)
7
8.4%
Dec 2020
246
1
12
13.7%
Jan 2021
405 (hi)
14
24
21%
Feb 2021
112
10
22
10.8%
Source: Daily Reports from GA Department of Public Health
FEBRUARY 2021
County
New Cases
New Deaths
Upson
112
10
Pike
95
3
Lamar
102
5
Monroe
150
4
Crawford
40
4
Taylor
44
1
Talbot
31
4
Meriwether
152
22
8-County Totals
726
53
Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health
