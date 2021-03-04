Thursday, March 4, 2021

MONTHLY COVID-19 UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 2021

 From the Georgia Department of Public Health (https://dph.georgia.gov)

 

For Upson County, February has brought a decline across the board in COVID-19 caseshospitalizations and deathssince the huge spikes we saw in January. Case numbers dropped from a record 405 new cases in January to 112 new cases in February; significantly lower but still not as low as during the summer lull of May and June, or the fall lull of October and November.

 

Deaths in Upson declined from 14 to 10, with 10 still a high number compared to previous months. Upson County currently ranks #9 out of the 159 counties in Georgia for death rate per 100 population.

 

There were 22 new hospitalizations in February, second only to January’s 24 for highest number of hospitalizations on record. For Georgia’s Hospital Region F, which includes Upson County, the percentage of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 averaged 37% in January; that percentage is down to 21% for February, which is slightly higher than the State average of 18%.

 

Among the counties surrounding Upson, Meriwether County reported the highest number of cases at 152, followed by Monroe at 150 and Upson at 112Meriwether County also reported the highest number of deaths at 22, followed by Upson at 10. All of the other counties had 5 or fewer deaths.


Upson County

New Cases

New Deaths

New Hosp.

Avg 2-wk
Test Pos

March 2020

5

0

 

 

April 2020

211

18 (hi)

 

 

May 2020

65

16

 

 

June 2020

74

9

1

 

July 2020

116

2

9

 

Aug 2020

190

10

14

 

Sept 2020

138

7

14

 

Oct 2020

45 (lo)

9

17

5.4%

Nov 2020

98

0 (lo)

7

8.4%

Dec 2020

246

1

12

13.7%

Jan 2021

405 (hi)

14

24

21%

Feb 2021

112

10

22

10.8%

Source: Daily Reports from GA Department of Public Health


FEBRUARY 2021

County

New Cases

New Deaths

Upson

112

10

Pike

95

3

Lamar

102

5

Monroe

150

4

Crawford

40

4

Taylor

44

1

Talbot

31

4

Meriwether

152

22

8-County Totals

726

53

Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health

